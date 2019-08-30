History-sheeter who ‘challenged’ Khar police held after 20 thefts

A history-sheeter, who was caught multiple times by Khar police and had sworn to break into a house under their jurisdiction as soon as he was out of jail, was arrested again on Thursday after an alleged streak of 20 thefts.

Police said Kishor Pawar alias Bunty had committed crimes in well-to-do neighbourhoods in Juhu, Santacruz, Khar and Bandra. They seized valuables worth Rs 2.5 crore from him and his accomplice. “The accused was sick of Khar police station catching him again and again, and had laid down a challenge to break into a home in Khar West as soon as he was out (of jail),” said Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX.

Police said they became aware Pawar was active in their jurisdiction when he was caught on CCTVs at a building in Khar West, where he and Gurav had struck recently.

Dahiya said the duo met during Pawar’s last stint in jail in 2018 and have since committed several thefts. “Their specialty is climbing up scaffoldings, opening sliding windows and stealing whatever they find. Their entry and exits are very quick,” Dahiya said.

Police said the accused would identify buildings undergoing repairs before the monsoon and make a note of the number of security guards, entrances and exits.

Dahiya also said the thieves would sometimes strike several homes in the same night. Investigating officers said that the two accused once broke into a home in Khar in the wee hours of the morning, even as some members of the family were awake, while at another flat they managed to evade capture by pacifying the guard dog chasing them and vaulting over a boundary wall.

At yet another home, the thieves are alleged to have stolen several luxury watches, one of which is valued at more than Rs 10 lakh.

Claiming the men didn’t always plan their thefts, police said that at one flat in Juhu, they entered without a bag to stash what they would find. “The owner of the flat regularly works out at the gym. The men found a duffel bag that the owner took to the gym and simply put the stolen goods in it and left,” the officer said.

Following their arrest, police gathered the trove of stolen valuables from the homes of the accused and their relatives. “They would keep changing their addresses and would sometimes even live on the road, knowing that the police were after them,” the officer said.