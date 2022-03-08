History-sheeter Bachkana arrested from Karnataka

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested history-sheeter Ilyas Khan alias Ilyas Bachkana from Karnataka.

Khan, who has 37 offences registered against him, including those linked to murder, robbery and house break-in, had been on the run since last year.

An officer from the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) said that last April, three men attacked a person in Dockyard Road with pipes and iron rods. On investigation, the police found that the men had been sent by Khan. The three men were arrested while the police had been looking for two others, including Khan.

The police had also invoked MCOCA against Khan. Recently, an officer from the CIU received a tip-off that the accused was hiding at a hotel in Hosur, Karnataka. A Crime Branch officer said that since the FIR against Khan was registered by Byculla police, he was handed over to them.