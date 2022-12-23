scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Hisense India rejigs its top deck; COO Rishi Tandon moves on

Hisense India is now looking to ramp up its business operations, improve work environment, and empower local teams, to aggressively foray into the TV and other appliances business in 2023.

Globally, Hisense has established 38 overseas companies, 29 industrial parks and 20 R&D centers (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Consumer electronics and home appliances company, Hisense India is on an expansion spree in India and in a strategic move, has decided to rejig its top management, with the former Chief Operating Officer, Rishi Tandon moving on.

Hisense India is now looking to ramp up its business operations, improve work environment, and empower local teams, to aggressively foray into the TV and other appliances business in 2023.

This move is aligned with the company’s long-term strategy and objectives of accelerating growth and achieving a leadership position in the Indian TV and other appliances business. The brand is looking to expand its product portfolio and sales channels in India and will launch a series of new TV products in the coming year for Indian market.

As part of its global brand building strategy, Hisense is actively engaging in sports marketing to raise brand awareness. Over the years, Hisense has sponsored major sporting events and teams like the UEFA’s Euro 2016, the Australian Open, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Red Bull Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Germany’s FC Schalke 04. In 2018, Hisense announced its status as the sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and is also the official sponsor of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Testing Time
Delhi Confidential: Testing Time
UPSC Key- December 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Explosive Cyclogenesis’...
UPSC Key- December 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Explosive Cyclogenesis’...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...

Hisense offers products and services ranging from TV, smart phones, commercial displays, household appliances including refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners, among other products., IT intelligent system to real estates and modern services.

It has global workforce of over 90000 and its flat-panel TV market share in China has been No.1 for 13 years consecutively. Hisense sales revenue has crossed CNY 175.50 billion in 2021.

More from Mumbai

Globally, Hisense has established 38 overseas companies, 29 industrial parks and 20 R&D centers

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 03:24:03 am
Next Story

Circular on officials authorised to speak to media modified

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close