Hisense India rejigs its top deck; COO Rishi Tandon moves on

Consumer electronics and home appliances company, Hisense India is on an expansion spree in India and in a strategic move, has decided to rejig its top management, with the former Chief Operating Officer, Rishi Tandon moving on.

Hisense India is now looking to ramp up its business operations, improve work environment, and empower local teams, to aggressively foray into the TV and other appliances business in 2023.

This move is aligned with the company’s long-term strategy and objectives of accelerating growth and achieving a leadership position in the Indian TV and other appliances business. The brand is looking to expand its product portfolio and sales channels in India and will launch a series of new TV products in the coming year for Indian market.

As part of its global brand building strategy, Hisense is actively engaging in sports marketing to raise brand awareness. Over the years, Hisense has sponsored major sporting events and teams like the UEFA’s Euro 2016, the Australian Open, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Red Bull Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Germany’s FC Schalke 04. In 2018, Hisense announced its status as the sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and is also the official sponsor of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Hisense offers products and services ranging from TV, smart phones, commercial displays, household appliances including refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners, among other products., IT intelligent system to real estates and modern services.

It has global workforce of over 90000 and its flat-panel TV market share in China has been No.1 for 13 years consecutively. Hisense sales revenue has crossed CNY 175.50 billion in 2021.

Globally, Hisense has established 38 overseas companies, 29 industrial parks and 20 R&D centers