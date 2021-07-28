Hiring through MPSC: Maharashtra relaxes curbs on recruitment process

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday relaxed the restrictions put on the recruitment process as a special case to make way for the recruitment by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). All the government departments have been asked to submit a proposal of vacant posts to the MPSC by August 15.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, held a meeting with senior officials on the issue of vacant posts in the government to be filled through the MPSC.

“Due to Covid-19, only public health and medical education departments were allowed to carry out the recruitment but had put restrictions on recruitment of all other departments. Now, this restriction is being relaxed as a special case. All the departments must submit the proposals on vacant posts to THE MPSC by August 15,” said Pawar.

The move comes almost a month after Swapnil Lonkar, a 24-year-old student, who was preparing for the state civil services exams, conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), died by suicide in Pune, blaming the delay in appointment.

Officials said the recruitment process was put on hold due to the pandemic over the past one-and-a-half years. The details of how many vacant posts to be filled up are with the respective departments, said the official.

Earlier this month, the government had given approval to fill up 15,511 vacant posts in various departments through the MPSC.