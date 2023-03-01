scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Hiranandani Group signs lease agreement with Inox for 15 years to bring 5-screen multiplex in Thane

Hiranandani Group’s leasing agreement with INOX is anticipated to enhance footfall by 20 per cent.

Surendra Hiranandani, Chairman and Managing Director, House of Hiranandani
The Hiranandani Group has leased out its 20,918 square feet of commercial space at The Walk, the retail outlet at Hiranandani Estate, Thane, to INOX, one of the country’s largest multiplex chain operators.

In addition, INOX has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Hiranandani Group to continue operating the multiplex for 15 years, said the company Tuesday in a statement.

This is the Hiranandani Group’s first-ever collaboration with an entertainment company.

The new five-screen multiplex is currently under development in the under-construction Bellona Tower at Hiranandani Estate. The tower is projected to be completed in October 2023, with the multiplex opening in January 2024. The multiplex will be built on the first level of The Walk’s Bellona Tower having 900 individual seating capacity.

The leasable area spans about 1.1 lakh sq ft. With the addition of Bellona retail, the area will be close to 1.5 lakh sq ft.

The Walk, Thane’s high street retail centre, receives about 50,000 visits every month, and Inox’s presence is expected to increase that number by at least 20 per cent.

“Customers appreciate quick and easy access to entertainment and leisure in today’s fast-paced life. We are delighted to be associated with an entertainment circuit. With INOX within the retail centre, we intend to be able to provide our community and the city residents with easy and best experiences. We are confident this partnership will prove to be a success with overwhelming support from the locals,” said Surendra Hiranandani, Chairman and Managing Director, House of Hiranandani.

The Walk in Hiranandani Estate is a renowned open-air high-street retail destination in Thane. Exhibitions, fashion and accessory shows, and food festivals are commonly held at the location. The Walk also has other popular lifestyle brands, in addition to this, it accommodates around 12,000 families in its 150 towers.

The commercial towers within Hiranandani Estate house corporate conglomerates like TCS, Bayer, and WeWork, as well as banking titans such as IDFC, ICICI, and others.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, open places such as The Walk have gained more significance in the community. According to reports and research, 30 per cent of people wish to spend more time outside.

The Hiranandani Estate spans 373 plus acres and is Thane’s largest and most opulent township.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 13:50 IST
