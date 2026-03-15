Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar Metro corridor to be launched in two phases from May: Fadnavis

Highlighting how his government was expanding the Metro network, Fadnavis said, “We had planned a network of 80 kilometres."

Inaugurating the Metro Bhavan in the city on Sunday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the third Metro corridor connecting Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar will take off in May. On the occasion, he also announced his government’s plans to expand the Metro network by 200 kilometres in Pune.

“The Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro corridor will be inaugurated in two phases. One in May and then in July. The additional service will further reduce the burden on the existing system,” the Chief Minister said after inaugurating the Metro Bhavan — the headquarters of MahaMetro, which has implemented the Pune Metro rail project.

“I am very happy to inaugurate the Pune Metro building today,” he added.