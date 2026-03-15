Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar Metro corridor to be launched in two phases from May: Fadnavis

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Inaugurating the Metro Bhavan in the city on Sunday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the third Metro corridor connecting Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar will take off in May. On the occasion, he also announced his government’s plans to expand the Metro network by 200 kilometres in Pune.
“The Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro corridor will be inaugurated in two phases. One in May and then in July. The additional service will further reduce the burden on the existing system,” the Chief Minister said after inaugurating the Metro Bhavan — the headquarters of MahaMetro, which has implemented the Pune Metro rail project.
“I am very happy to inaugurate the Pune Metro building today,” he added.
Highlighting how his government was expanding the Metro network, Fadnavis said, “We had planned a network of 80 kilometres. The work on 55 kilometres of stretch is now at completion stage. The Hinjewadi Metro line will be ready by May.”
The Chief Minister said the Metro network in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and neighbouring areas is being expanded. “A 200 kilometre metro network will be developed in Pune in future. We have given instructions to MahaMetro to prepare a comprehensive plan for the purpose. Our aim is to bring greater mobility to Pune’s transportation system and make the city traffic congestion free.”
He also announced that his government plans to extend the Metro network to the proposed Purandar airport. “The metro expansion will support the city’s transport needs. The connectivity with the airport will benefit the city,” he said.
Metro officials said that in May, the Hinjewadi–Balewadi stretch, which has 12 stations, will be inaugurated. In July, the Balewadi–Shivajinagar stretch, which has 11 stations, will be launched. The entire Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar corridor runs for 23 kilometres. The project — being developed by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited — is being implemented by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).
Stating that Maharashtra was the first state in the country to formulate a policy for Global Capacity Centres (GCC), Fadnavis said expansion of Metro services was one of the top priorities of his government. “We are expanding metro services with an aim to improve urban mobility and ease traffic congestion in the fast growing industrial and services hub. Maharashtra is the first state in the country to formulate GCC policy. In such a scenario urban mobility is very important,” he said.
The Chief Minister said his government was committed to making Pune congestion-free by setting up Metro rail lines. “We also have plan for underground tunnelling for uninterrupted mobility,” he said.
Fadnavis said Metro services have been well received by Pune residents. “Thousands of passengers used the metro services daily. Every day, 2.5 lakh passengers use the Metro service. During the Ganesh festival, the numbers had gone beyond 5 lakh. It shows the preference of Puneites,” he said.
The Chief Minister said the country has adequate gas reserves and there was no need for panic.
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