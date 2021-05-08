Mumbai: ‘Hindustani bhau’ uses ambulance to travel during curfew, detained 

Around 12.30 pm on learning that Fhatak has reached Shivaji park, a team from local police went and detained him. (Express Photo)

The Shivaji Park police Saturday detained Vikas Fhatak alias ‘Hindustani Bhau’ for allegedly violating the Covid-induced restrictions in Mumbai that prohibit the movement of anyone in public unless for an emergency reason. The police are in the process of registering an FIR against him.

Fhatak, a former contestant on reality TV show Big boss, had on Friday posted on his Twitter account that he will stage a protest all by himself at Shivaji Park on Saturday noon demanding the government to cancel all exams for students.

To ensure he is not traced or stopped by police, Fhatak arranged an ambulance and travelled to Shivaji Park to hoodwink the police. As the ambulance service falls in the category of emergency service, it is not stopped by the police at any of the checkpoints.

On learning that Fhatak has reached Shivaji park, a local police team went and detained him at around 12.30 pm. While being escorted away, Fhatak was surrounded by 15 odd media persons who had reached there before cops. He was seen demanding cancellation of all examinations for students this year in Maharashtra.

When asked if Fhatak travelled in an ambulance to the spot, Pranaya Ashok, DCP zone 5, told The Indian Express, “Yes. It’s a gross publicity stunt with misuse of a vital medical facility.”

“He has been detained. An FIR is being registered. He is likely to be arrested.”

Fhatak used to make YouTube videos where he abused several people and celebrities. His YouTube account was suspended for the same reasons.