Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Hindus are protesting despite Modi and Shah leading the country: Sanjay Raut

He was commenting on a protest carried out by Sakal Hindu Samaj in Mumbai against religious conversions and alleged 'love jihad', and a boycott of goods from shops run by the minority community members.

Sanjay Raut (Express File)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre, saying that Hindus are holding protests despite the country being led by two most powerful Hindu leaders.

“The country is being run by two powerful Hindu leaders, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. It is being said that Maharashtra too now has a Hindu government. It is really unfortunate that Hindus of the state are being forced to carry out protest marches. It is because Hindus do not get justice from the leaders who consider themselves Hindus,” said Rajya Sabha MP and Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. He was commenting on a protest carried out by Sakal Hindu Samaj in Mumbai against religious conversions and alleged ‘love jihad’, and a boycott of goods from shops run by the minority community members.

“Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting for months despite the rule of Hindu leaders in India. Former UP CM, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, had ordered firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya and this government has given him Padma Vibhushan. The protest is against this and should be welcomed,” said Raut.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 05:14 IST
