Hindus won’t spare those looting temple: Uddhav Thackeray targets BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with party leaders and workers, in the ‘Ram Raksha Maha Aarti’ at Hanuman Temple in Dadar, Mumbai, on Sunday. (Express photo by Akash Patil)

Amid the row over the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray took a jibe at the BJP saying, “If anyone loots a temple by misusing Hindutva, then Hindus will not spare them.”

Thackeray added that “it is unfortunate that those looting Hindus are in power.” Referring to the BJP’s slogan that “Ayodhya was a trailer, and Kashi and Mathura are yet to come”, the Sena chief said he was “worried about the loot there.”

Thackeray made the remarks as he launched a protest “Ram Raksha Andolan” on Sunday in Mumbai over the alleged donation embezzlement at the Ayodhya Ram temple. Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray were also present during the protest.