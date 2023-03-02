Hindu organisations to hold rally in Mumbai to protest ‘encroachments’ of Shivaji forts and historical places in Maharashtra

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has organised a rally in Mumbai on Friday (March 3) to protest against alleged illegal encroachments by Muslim outfits in historical forts across Maharashtra.

The rally will start from Nariman Point and end at Azad Maidan. More than 25 Hindu organisations working for fort and historical place restoration and preservation will participate in the rally, said organisers.

HJS Maharashtra chief Sunil Dhanwat said, “If we have to preserve the rich history and cultural legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, it is important to remove illegal structures. The state government should constitute a high-powered committee to address the issue. If it is ignored, it will have serious ramifications.

The objective of the protest rally is to draw the state government’s attention to the complex problems that have existed for the last several decades, said Dhanwat, who is also the Maharashtra Gad-Durg Rakshak Samiti convenor.

The HJS has issued pamphlets and circulated information through social media urging people to participate and join the campaign against what it termed “land jihad”.

Dhanwat said, “There is a devious design by Islamic organisations to convert historical places and forts into their

religious centres. We have noticed illegal mosques, dargahs and kabristan have emerged in several places. There has been massive encroachment at Raigad, Vishalgad, Kulaba, Lohagad, Vandangad.”

Advertisement

The HJS leader said, “There is a deep-rooted conspiracy to convert Shrikhsetra Mangalgad into Haji Malang.”

“At Thane’s Durgagad Fort, namaz is offered during Eid. At that time, Hindus are not allowed to worship,” he added.

“The deity in the temple premises on Vishalgad, along with Baji Prabhu and Phulaji Prabhu’s memorial, requires quick restoration. It is in poor condition. At Pratapgad, Afzal Khan’s kabristan exists. But the entire land has encroached,” he said.

Advertisement

“In the regime of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, land grabbing by certain Muslim outfits cannot be tolerated. The state government should immediately intervene and take stern action,” he added.