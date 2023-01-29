Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha: Rally in city today to protest ‘love jihad’

The Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of Hindu right-wing organisations, will on Sunday organise a rally under the banner of ‘Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha’ in Mumbai against alleged rise in cases of “love jihad”.

Around 30 such rallies have already been organised across Maharashtra till now. In Mumbai, the rally will commence from Shivaji Park and conclude at Kamgar Maidan in Parel. Previously, such rallies have been organised in over 20 districts, including Parbhani, Nanded, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Gadchiroli, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Amravati, Hingoli, Buldhana and Jalna.

Convener Sunil Ghanwat of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said, “Sunday’s rally in Mumbai is being organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj, under which various organisations like Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Shiv Pratishthan and Sanatan Sanstha, have come together. At least 15,000 people are expected to participate in the rally though we are making preparations to accommodate more.”

Since last November, Maharashtra has seen over 30 public rallies under the banner of Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha. The organisers have been seeking a law against alleged love jihad and religious conversions. On the agenda are also implementation of laws against cow slaughter and alleged rise in cases of “halal jihad” in the state.

While the first rally had taken place in Parbhani last November, about 150 more gatherings are being planned across the state before the monsoon. Some of these rallies have been attended by elected representatives from the Maharashtra government. Earlier this week, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said, “Our party workers or leaders have attended some rallies because they are also Hindus. If a rally is being organised on the problems faced by Hindus, then it is natural that these leaders may participate. This is not an agenda of (the BJP).”

Meanwhile, BJP leader and state Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha urged Mumbaikars to participate in the rally on Sunday. While inaugurating a garden in Borivali, he said, “I am urging everyone to come and attend this for one day, for your community.”