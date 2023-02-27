Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha rally held in Navi Mumbai against ‘love, land jihad’

A Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha rally was held in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, during which calls were given for the economic boycott of the Muslim community.

In protest against ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’, Sakal Hindu Samaj held a march in Navi Mumbai, commencing from Vashi’s Blue Diamond Chowk on Sunday. This is the third protest of its kind being organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj in Mumbai in the past month.

Amidst a sea of saffron flags and posters condemning ‘love jihad’, sloganeering protesters marched for about 3 km from Vashi’s Blue Diamond Chowk to Shivaji Chowk. Among those at the rally were Ganesh Naik, MLA and BJP leader, other activists from BJP, as well as members of Hindu outfits such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, that come under the umbrella of Sakal Hindu Samaj.

Kajal Shingla aka ‘Kajal Hindusthani’, a Gujarat resident, who claims to work for the cause of ‘Hindu human rights’, was a keynote speaker. Urging the crowd to boycott these vendors, Hindusthani said, “In Navi Mumbai, land jihad has become so prevalent that today 25 Bangladeshi Muslims live in one room. They have hijacked our vegetable and fruit markets. I want you to repeat after me that – we, the people of Maharashtra, will economically boycott them.”

Citing the ‘illegal’ construction of eight dargahs in APMC fruit market, and dargahs near Ghansoli and at several stations of Navi Mumbai, she said, “I urge you to question your Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The women of our households will have to come out and question authorities, and only then will Navi Mumbai be rid of them. When they construct illegal dargahs, do they take permission? Then why do you need permission before demolishing their properties?”

“We should not be renting or selling our spaces to them. If this is happening at societies in your vicinity, make an association with rules whereby whoever is not an idol worshipper should not be rented or sold a flat,” she added.

The rally comes in the backdrop of recent Supreme Court directives, wherein a bench of Justice K M Joseph and J B Pardiwala directed that the Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha in Mumbai would be allowed only if ‘no hate speech’ is guaranteed.

The Navi Mumbai police have said they have video-graphed the gathering and are analysing the content of the speeches.

Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone I), Vivek Pansare, said, “There were utterances at the rally which we think may come under hate speech. So we will scrutinise the recording again, and assess if it can be categorised as such,” Pansare said.