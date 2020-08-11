Hindmata flooding: BMC plans deep tunnelling

Officials believe deep tunnelling can help in increasing the capacity of the drains and provide a permanent solution for the chronic flooding at Hindmata.

In another attempt to mitigate flooding in Hindmata, the BMC is planning to go for deep tunnelling for faster receding of rainwater. Civic officials said that it has been found that the existing drains at Hindmata are facing obstruction by utilities at many places, reducing their natural water carrying capacity. Officials believe deep tunnelling can help in increasing the capacity of the drains and provide a permanent solution for the chronic flooding at Hindmata.

Every year, Hindmata is flooded even after normal rainfall. On August 6, when the island city saw heavy rains, parts of Hindmata were inundated with up to 4 feet of water.

BMC officials said that since the old underground drain at Hindmata had become inadequate, the civic body had constructed a tunnel having a width of 2.2 m and depth of 6 m last year. However, because of some utilities (water supply lines and cables), the width of the tunnel has now been reduced to 1.7 m, affecting its water carrying capacity.

Officials said deep tunnelling will eliminate the problem of utilities, as they are usually laid deep into the ground.

“The tunnel was constructed just below the road, about 6 to 7 m deep. But now I have told the department to go for deep tunneling of 25 m in depth and 2.5 m diameter. The existing drainage system is based on gravity. But if there is a huge tunnel, a mini pumping station can be constructed to pump out the water in case of extremely heavy rainfall,” said P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects).

He added that such projects could prove to be the key for extreme weather conditions.

The BMC said that one of the main reasons for Hindmata’s flooding is its geography. “The area is shaped like a saucer, due to which, all rainwater gets accumulated here from surrounding areas like Parel, Lalbaug and Dadar,” said an official from the SWD department.

Also, the BMC’s nearest pumping station from Hindmata – Britannia pumping station – is located at Reay Road, about 5 km away. Officials said that the further a chronic flooding spot is from a pumping station, the more time it takes for water to recede from the area.

“The water from areas near pumping stations are drained out first. Mini pumps can help low-lying areas in faster receding of water,” said an official.

