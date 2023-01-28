scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Centre’s nod to HindAyan, India’s first long-distance cycle race in Feb

The race will be conducted on expressway and highways by the National Highway Authority of India.

There are three categories of the race — full race from Delhi to Pune, one-day pro inter-city race and one-day 30 km joy ride. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Centre’s nod to HindAyan, India’s first long-distance cycle race in Feb
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has given the green flag to HindAyan, India’s first long-distance multi-stage cycle race, on the line of the Tour de France.

The race will be held in Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat between February 5 and 19.

At present, members of the Olympic team, national teams, adventure cells of Army, Navy and Air Force as well as cyclists from state police departments, visit America, Britain and France to participate in the races since India does not have one of its own.

The race will be conducted on expressway and highways by the National Highway Authority of India. There are three categories of the race — full race from Delhi to Pune, one-day pro inter-city race and one-day 30 km joy ride.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
More from Mumbai

The full race will be a 14-day race beginning February 5 from the National War Memorial, New Delhi. It will conclude on February 19 at Sinhagad Fort, Pune.
The Inter-City Pro Race will be a one-day race and cover approximately 250 km between two cities.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 02:16 IST
Next Story

Forex reserves rise for 2nd week in a row

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close