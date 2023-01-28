Centre’s nod to HindAyan, India’s first long-distance cycle race in Feb

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has given the green flag to HindAyan, India’s first long-distance multi-stage cycle race, on the line of the Tour de France.

The race will be held in Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat between February 5 and 19.

At present, members of the Olympic team, national teams, adventure cells of Army, Navy and Air Force as well as cyclists from state police departments, visit America, Britain and France to participate in the races since India does not have one of its own.

The race will be conducted on expressway and highways by the National Highway Authority of India. There are three categories of the race — full race from Delhi to Pune, one-day pro inter-city race and one-day 30 km joy ride.

The full race will be a 14-day race beginning February 5 from the National War Memorial, New Delhi. It will conclude on February 19 at Sinhagad Fort, Pune.

The Inter-City Pro Race will be a one-day race and cover approximately 250 km between two cities.