Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav at Shivneri fort from tomorrow

On the second day, a Shiv vandana and Shiv aarti will be performed, followed by a performance of a drama act

The first day of the mahotsav will see a performance by renowned theatre artiste Ashok Hande. (Express Photo)
Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav at Shivneri fort from tomorrow
The Maharashtra Tourism Department will be organising a Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav at the Shivneri fort from February 18 to 20 to celebrate the 393rd birth anniversary of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Minister of State Tourism, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, said the three-day event will be inaugurated at 6.30 pm on February 18 by Chatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale. “We are expecting 50,000 devotees during the maha aarti on February 19 at 6.27 pm, the time of the Maratha King’s birth,” he said.

While the first day of the mahotsav will see a performance by renowned theatre artiste Ashok Hande, on the second day, a Shiv vandana and Shiv aarti will be performed, followed by a performance of a drama act. On the final day, a ‘Janta Raja’ programme will be held along with other events.

Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 00:39 IST
