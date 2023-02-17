Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav at Shivneri fort from tomorrow

The Maharashtra Tourism Department will be organising a Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav at the Shivneri fort from February 18 to 20 to celebrate the 393rd birth anniversary of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Minister of State Tourism, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, said the three-day event will be inaugurated at 6.30 pm on February 18 by Chatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale. “We are expecting 50,000 devotees during the maha aarti on February 19 at 6.27 pm, the time of the Maratha King’s birth,” he said.

While the first day of the mahotsav will see a performance by renowned theatre artiste Ashok Hande, on the second day, a Shiv vandana and Shiv aarti will be performed, followed by a performance of a drama act. On the final day, a ‘Janta Raja’ programme will be held along with other events.