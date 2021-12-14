Hiked fines for traffic offences implemented, e-challan worth Rs 4.51 cr issued in two days

THE TRAFFIC police in Maharashtra have implemented the state government’s order on the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, increasing compounding fines for different traffic offences including a bigger fine for repeated offenders, from 12 am on Sunday.

The sudden increase in the revised fines clearly shows a spike in the total fines collected by the traffic police for road safety violations. As per the information received from the Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), in two days (Sunday and Monday), the traffic police across the state issued 57,977 e-challans to motorists executing fines collectively worth Rs 4.51 crore.

In comparison, before the fines were increased, the traffic police in two days (on Friday and Saturday) had issued 1.09 lakh e-challans executing fines worth Rs 4.32 crore. Overall, the pending e-challan dues in the state since it was implemented in January 2019 is approximately Rs 1,175 crore and the amount is bound to increase with the significant increase in the revised fines for traffic violations.

If a driver or the pillion rider is found riding without a helmet then they will be fined Rs 500 and the license will be disqualified for three months. Those driving while speaking on phone will be fined Rs 1,000 for two wheelers and Rs 4,000 for four wheelers. However, if a motorist is caught for a second time for speaking on phone while driving, then a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed for any type of vehicle. Those driving without a seat belt or drive in no entry or one way roads will be fined Rs 500.

For racing, the motorists will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 for a second offence. For speed violation, LMV motorists will have to pay Rs 2,000 and other motorists will have to pay Rs 4,000. Any driver caught watching any videos except route navigation will be fined Rs 500 and Rs 1,500 for second offence. For honking repeatedly in residential and silence zone, the fine is Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 for repeat offence.

As per the amended law, any motorists abandoning vehicle or parking vehicle in a public place causing danger or obstruction or inconvenience to passengers will be fined Rs 500, any motorists for not providing way for emergency vehicles like an ambulance or fire brigade vehicles will be fined Rs 10,000, any motorists who is caught driving a vehicle even after being disqualified for holding/obtaining a license will be fined Rs 10,000. If a motorist is driving without license, then Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed and if minors below the age of 16 are found driving, then a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed.

There are over 150 road safety violations for which the traffic fines have been increased and for many of the violations the old fine of Rs 200 is increased to Rs 500.