570% hike in entertainment tax: Movie tickets, concerts in Mumbai likely to get costlier – What changes?

According to the BMC's proposal, air-conditioned cinema halls and multiplexes could see a massive spike in ticket prices as the BMC has proposed a Rs 400 hike in per-ticket entertainment tax from its earlier rate of Rs 60 - a whopping increase of 570 per cent. (File)

Ticket prices for movies and performing arts, including plays and concerts, performed in languages other than Marathi and Gujarati, are likely to spike sharply after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposed a massive 570 per cent hike in the current entertainment tax rates for cinema halls in Mumbai.

The entertainment tax has to be paid by exhibitors and managers of performing arts theaters to the civic authorities for hosting shows and screenings. But the burden could eventually fall on the consumers, as exhibitors typically include it in the ticket prices.

According to the civic body’s proposal, it was first introduced in 1969, and the rates have not been revised since then. The proposal to hike the tax rates was first mooted in 2015, and on Tuesday, it was tabled in the civic body’s law committee by the BMC’s assessment and collection department.