Hike compensation to kin of Covid deceased to Rs 4 lakh: Congress

THE CONGRESS state unit demanded a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of those, who died due to Covid-19. Congress legislative party leader and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat have sent a letter to the CM Uddhav Thackeray in this regard.

On September 11, 2021, the Central government submitted a detailed affidavit in the Supreme Court mentioning that it will pay only Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia to the families of those affected by the pandemic through the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) the compensation amount is shared by the centre and state in 75 per cent-25 per cent ratio respectively, the Congress leader said. Congress said that Rs 50,000 is inadequate and the compensation amount should be hiked to Rs 4 lakh.