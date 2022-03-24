Hijab-wearing woman from Aurangabad becomes student union leader in UK university

Sabahat Khan, a hijab-wearing woman who is from Aurangabad, has been elected president of the students’ union of Sheffield Hallam University in UK.

Khan, who is pursuing her post-graduation in public health, won with more than 2,500 votes out of a total of 6,900 votes.

“People saw me as a person and my potential to represent them as a student leader, not my attire. And that’s most important,” said Sabahat.

“I am proud of who I am and will do everything in my control to empower all those who wear hijab. I come from Aurangabad, but I had ideas and see where they have taken me. No stereotyping has stopped me and it should not stop anybody. There is a lot more to me than what I wear. Instead let’s focus on points that are more important,” said Sabahat, who did her BSc from Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Sabahat said her work as international students’ officer (ISO) during the pandemic has helped her connect with international students from all backgrounds.

But she also insists on pointing to the inclusive and supportive culture of the society at Sheffield Hallam University. “Irrespective of gender, ethnicity and religion, everybody deserves the same treatment,” said Sabahat.