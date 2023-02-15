Highly objectionable that girls are treated as commodity even in 21st century: Bombay HC

While expressing “great pain” over a one-year-old girl “sold” by her mother, the Bombay High Court has observed that it is “highly objectionable to the principles of morality and human rights” that girls are treated as a commodity even in the 21st century.

A single-judge bench of Justice Shriram M Modak made the observation on February 8 while granting bail to a woman from Satara who “bought” the child. It granted bail considering that the woman has to take care of two minor children. Her husband is also accused in the case.

The child’s mother borrowed money from the Satara woman, who and her husband refused to hand over the child back even after she repaid the loan, the court noted, adding that the child was now back with her parents.

After the mother approached police, a case was registered against the Satara woman and her husband under section 370 (trafficking of persons) of the Indian Penal Code, section 81 (prohibits on the sale or acquisition of children for any reason) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 and section 39 (money lending business without licence) of the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act 2014.

After her arrest, she filed bail pleas twice but the trial court refused her the relief stating that she “had been found with certain diaries that mentioned the advancing of the loan”. However, her husband and another person accused in the case were released on bail.

While granting her bail, the high court also said that “one does not know when the trial is to be started and will be finished”.

“There is no need to detain the applicant behind the bar till the conclusion of the trial. She is also having two minor children. Their welfare also needs to be considered. application is allowed,” the judge said.

The court directed the woman to be released on a personal bond and surety of Rs 25,000 and to report to the Satara police every month for a year. She cannot leave the area under the district court without its permission.

The judge also said the woman should not threaten the prosecution witnesses, allure them in any manner or tamper with evidence, adding that her bail would be liable to be cancelled if she breached the conditions.