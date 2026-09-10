Why ‘highly influential’ Parth Pawar not named in land case? Court asks

The submission said Parth Pawar has not been made an accused as he is very highly influential, the high court noted.(Express Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday, September 7, directed the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) and the Investigating Officer (IO) in the Mundhwa land deal case to submit their reply after noting an unattributed submission on why Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar has not been named as an accused in the case.

The court made these observations while hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by suspended Pune City tehsildar Suryakant Yewale.

The court also noted from the unattributed submissions that while Parth Pawar was spared from being named in the case as “he is very highly influential”, Digvijay Patil – another director of Amadea Enterprises LLP, which purchased the government land – features as an accused in the Mundhwa land deal case.