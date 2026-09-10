Why ‘highly influential’ Parth Pawar not named in land case? Court asks

The Bombay High Court noted from the unattributed submissions that while Parth Pawar was spared from being named in the case as "he is very highly influential"

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 12:46 PM IST
Parth Pawar Mundhwa land deal caseThe submission said Parth Pawar has not been made an accused as he is very highly influential, the high court noted.(Express Photo)
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The Bombay High Court on Monday, September 7, directed the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) and the Investigating Officer (IO) in the Mundhwa land deal case to submit their reply after noting an unattributed submission on why Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar has not been named as an accused in the case.

The court made these observations while hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by suspended Pune City tehsildar Suryakant Yewale.

The court also noted from the unattributed submissions that while Parth Pawar was spared from being named in the case as “he is very highly influential”, Digvijay Patil – another director of Amadea Enterprises LLP, which purchased the government land – features as an accused in the Mundhwa land deal case.

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Noting the submissions on Parth Pawar and Digvijay Patil without attributing them to any of the specific parties, the court said, “It is submitted that the Company-M/s. Amadea Enterprises LLP, which purchased the Government land measuring 40 acres, has two Directors, namely, Digvijay Patil and Parth Pawar.”

“It is submitted that although said Digvijay Patil has been made accused, said Parth Pawar has not been made an accused as he is very highly influential and the son of the Deputy Chief Minister of the State of Maharashtra. In view of the above, the DGP, as also the Investigating Officer, to file replies,” the Bombay High Court bench said.

Mundhwa land deal

It is alleged that the land in Mundhwa, which fell under the category of Mahar Watan land and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India, was sold to Amadea Enterprises, in which Parth Pawar is a partner. The Mundhwa land deal was allegedly done without the approval from the state government.

Earlier, on December 10, while hearing co-accused Sheetal Tejwani’s anticipatory bail plea, Justice Jamdar questioned why police were not investigating Parth Pawar over the land-deal irregularities and asked whether they were protecting him.

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On September 7, senior advocate Harshad V Nimbalkar, appearing for Suryakant Yewale, told Justice Jamdar that he was “not at all involved in the crime,” which the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) S V Gavand, appearing for the state police, denied.

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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