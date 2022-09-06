scorecardresearch
Highest noise levels during immersion recorded at Babulnath, Bandra: NGO

The same was recorded at 112.1dB in Bandra, according to information from Sumaira Abdulali, from Awaaz foundation, a non-governmental not-for-profit organisation working for noise and environment advocacy, education and awareness.

Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh during 'Gauri Ganpati Visarjan', in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

THE HIGHEST noise levels during the immersion on the fifth day of the Ganesh festival were recorded at 115.6dB at the Babulnath Temple Corner, which is a few hundred meters from the Girgaum Chowpaty.

Abdulali recorded noise pollution on Sunday, the fifth day of the immersion, at 14 locations between 7.35 pm and 10.38 pm. She also complained to the Mumbai Police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the pollution control board on their official social media handles.

According to data from Abdulali, noise levels at Khira Nagar on SV Road were recorded at 111dB, followed by 109dB at Mahim and Linkin Road.

High noise levels were recorded in places where processions were accompanied by drums, beating, metal cylinders and banjo. In locations where there were no loudspeakers and no noise, the sound levels were still above permissible limits. For example, at Juhu, it was 78dB and 82dB at Shivaji Park and Girgaon Chowpatty.

According to the Noise Pollution Rules 2000, the permissible decibel level in a residential area is 55 dB during the day and 45 dB during the night.

A spokesperson of Mumbai Police said, “Appropriate action will be initiated.”

A civic official said, “BMC has not yet initiated action against any mandals, but it is recording noise levels at immersion sites.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:13:57 am
