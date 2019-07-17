‘Highest in three years’: BEST sells 25 lakh single journey tickets on July 15

ITS HIGHEST in three years, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) sold 25 lakh single journey tickets in one day on Monday. Within a week since the reduced minimum fare of Rs 5 was introduced, the ridership has increased by 50 per cent, excluding those who hold passes.

Advertising

On July 9, the BEST had implemented the new fares. According to the new fare of BEST buses, the minimum fare for a distance of 5 km was reduced to Rs 5 from Rs 8.

According to data provided by the BEST, on July 12, ticket sales reached 24.99 lakh without counting pass holders.

A senior BEST official said there were nearly four to five lakh pass holders who travelled by BEST buses.

Advertising

On Monday, the ridership recorded was the highest in close to three years as it sold over 25 lakh single journey tickets. Officials said they had also seen an increase in the number of pass holders but had not measured the increase yet.

Monday’s ticket sales were 50.4 per cent higher than what the transport undertaking sold on July 8, the last day before the revised fares were implemented.

On July 9, the BEST slashed its fare in a bid to increase ridership, which had been on the decline over the years.

Before the fare revision, the daily average passenger traffic was around 25 lakh, which included pass holders.

Officials said they estimated over 32 lakh passengers to have taken the bus on Monday.