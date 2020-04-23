Highest cases in state in 21-30 age group

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (File) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (File)

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the 21-30 age group. There are 1,022 positive COVID-19 cases in this age bracket. Among them, there have been eight deaths.

The second highest number of coronavirus positive cases — 965 — is in the 31-40 age group. The likely reasons for higher number of cases in the 21 to 40 age bracket is attributed to mobility among these people and greater social contacts, a health department official said. “Higher mobility could be for multiple reasons, including family responsibilities driving them out of house, jobs or greater social connect,” the official added.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, “…A large number of people are also recovering. So, unless there are other medical complications, the recovery, specially the younger patients, so far is satisfactory.” The government data stated the number of cases in the state in the 11-20 age group is 399. In the 41 to 50 age bracket, there are 833 cases and 37 deaths. In the 51 to 60 age group, it is 689 cases and 74 deaths.

In the 61 to 70 age group, there are 386 cases and 64 deaths; 71 to 80 age group, there are 143 cases and 24 deaths; 81 to 90 age group, 36 cases and five deaths; and 91 to 100 age bracket, eight positive cases and no loss of life. There is only one case in the 101 to 110 age bracket. The patient did not survive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd