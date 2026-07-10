Higher electricity bills due to intense summer: Maharashtra Chief Minister

Higher household electricity consumption during an intense summer pushed many consumers into higher tariff slabs, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said. (File Photo)

A prolonged and intense summer led to a steep hike in domestic electricity bills across the state, Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state legislative assembly on Friday.

Fadnavis added, “Domestic power consumers were crossing the 300 unit threshold.”

Fadnavis also said he had received complaints from Thane, Kalyan, Badlapur, Ambarnath and other places about increased electricity bills this summer.

As such, a study was carried out by the state electricity board (Mahavitaran), in which a comparison made for temperatures and use of electricity for the month of May in 2025 and 2026, saw that a family living in a one bedroom flat used 415 units this summer, as compared to 270 units previous year.