Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Higher education director removed from post

 A supernumerary post, which is equivalent to that of the director's, has been created for Mane in the same department following the guidelines of Persons with Disability Act, 2016. He will now be responsible for implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Higher and Technical Education department, which had been contemplating the case since receiving Mane’s mandated medical examination report from the hospital on October 19, issued a Government Resolution (GR) in this regard.

THE DIRECTOR of Higher Education, Dhanraj Mane, was on Wednesday removed from the post. He was declared medically unfit to perform his duties following a mandated examination conducted at J J hospital which pronounced him visually impaired.

On his part, Mane said, “I am going to follow government orders.” Meanwhile, Dr Shailendra Deolankar, who is currently in-charge Registrar of the Mumbai University, will temporarily hold the charge of Director, Higher Education.

The issue had come to light following a protest by Care of Public Safety (COPS), a student organisation.

President of the organisation Amar Ekad held a protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan in August demanding a medical examination of Mane after alleging that his vision was affected and it could impact his work.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 02:57:23 am
