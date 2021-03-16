Higher education dept hostels to be renamed Matoshree govt hostels

The Higher and Technical Education Ministry is headed by Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant. “Matoshree” is the name of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra (East).

The Maharashtra government has decided to rename the boys’ and girls’ hostels of the Higher and Technical Education Department as “Matoshree” government hostels.

As per the notification issued by the department, the existing government hostels, which are not being referred to with specific names at present, will be referred to as Matoshree government hostels, boys or girls. All new hostels that will be built by the department will be named Matoshree hostels, it added.



“The government hostels are a source of support for children. To instil the feeling that the hostels are places of warmth and affection for them, it is appropriate to call it ‘Matoshree’ government hostels,” said an official.

The Higher and Technical Education Ministry is headed by Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant. “Matoshree” is the name of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra (East).



The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray had renamed Nagpur’s Gorewada International Zoo as Balasaheb Thackeray Zoological Park in January. The upcoming Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway has been renamed ‘Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg’.