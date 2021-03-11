High-risk contacts of infected in buildings to be stamped with home quarantine

Officials said that family members of the infected will be allowed to remain in home quarantine only if there are more than one toilet at home.(Representational)

The BMC on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for housing societies and home isolation. Now, any building that reports more than five cases should display floor numbers on the society notice board and the high-risk contacts of the infected will be stamped with home quarantine. If person with home quarantine stamp is found violating guidelines, then FIR will be registered.

Officials said that family members of the infected will be allowed to remain in home quarantine only if there are more than one toilet at home. In not, the patient and family members will be moved to quarantine centres. Besides, high-risk contacts in buildings will have to go for test on the seventh day irrespective of symptoms.