High-rise society gets notice for not maintaining fire-fighting system

THE MUMBAI Fire Brigade on Monday issued a notice under Section 3 of the Maharashtra Fire Act to the 15-storey Hansa Heritage in Kandivali West, where a blaze broke out on Saturday, killing two members of a family. The fire brigade said the society had failed to submit the bi-annual fire audit report and maintain the fire-fighting system.

A notice was issued to the society under Section 3 of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006. As per section 3 (1), it is mandatory for every owner or occupier as the case may be to provide fire prevention and life safety measures in the building or part of the building.

While the Mumbai Fire Brigade said the firefighting system— fire alarm, sprinklers, water hose lines, fire extinguishers— of the building was completely defunct at the time of the incident, residents claimed a mock drill was conducted around May-June this year when the fire fighting system was operational.

Investigation into the incident has also revealed that the society failed to submit the mandatory bi-annual fire audit report. “As per Section 3 (3), it is mandatory for the owner or occupier as the case may be, to furnish a certificate i.e., “Form B” issued by a Licensed Agency twice a year i.e., in January and July regarding the maintenance of existing fire prevention and life safety measures in good repair and efficient condition,” the BMC said in a statement. Non-submission of Form B by the owner or occupier as the case may be within the stipulated period can lead to action. “Residents living in high-rise buildings should ensure from time to time that all fire detection and fire-fighting equipment installed in the building are in good working condition and there are trained manpower available to operate the same. Similarly, regular fire safety drills (mock drill) should be carried out to ensure that the riser and sprinkler system installed in the building is in working condition,” said BMC.

The fire broke out on the 14-floor of the building and rapidly spread to the upper floor, due to strong wind speed. Chief Fire officer Hemant Parab said, “It was initially believed that the curtains caught fire from the diyas kept in the balcony and spread to other rooms. However, we cannot conclude that fire erupted from the lanterns. More details from neighbours, eyewitnesses are coming on the incident. We are investigating the cause of the fire.”

Four members of the Parekh family were staying in the 2BHK flat on the 14th floor of Hansa Heritage, where the fire broke out.