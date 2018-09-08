High net worth individuals leaving country in fear of govt agencies, claims Prakash Ambedkar

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur on Saturday, Ambedkar claimed that since 2015 over 90,000 HNWIs have left the country. Addressing a press conference in Nagpur on Saturday, Ambedkar claimed that since 2015 over 90,000 HNWIs have left the country.

Bharip Bahujan Mahasangha (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar claimed that thousands of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) have left the country in the past four years due to constant harassment by government agencies, taking away about $19 billion from the foreign exchange reserve of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur on Saturday, Ambedkar claimed that since 2015 over 90,000 HNWIs, each having assets worth more than Rs 10 crore, have left the country, that has “depleted the foreign exchange reserve from $399 billion in March to $380 billion in June.” “This is due to the constant threat of harassment by enforcement agencies like the income tax department. And this also is one of the prime reasons for fall of rupee against dollar,” Ambedkar added.

Ambedkar further said, “external debt has risen from $405 billion to $529 billion at present. The financial cover for import in March was over 11 months, it is down to only 5 months now (unconfirmed). This has given rise to the possibility of 1990-like precarious balance of payment situation,” Ambedkar claimed, adding, “the Hindu middle class, which wants the Modi government to come back to power in 2019, needs to take a hard look at this scenario.”

On the use of word Dalit, Ambedkar said, “It conveys a certain perspective, let those supporting it, use it, and others can leave it. Even the government advisory and high court orders haven’t made it a must to refrain from using it.”

On the issue of alleged Urban Naxalism, Ambedkar said, “It’s a theory pushed by successive governments to suppress the rights of workers in organised and unorganised sectors, and the police have vested interests in protecting unaccounted money. In guerrilla warfare, insurgents don’t keep their operations open-ended as far as I know.”

