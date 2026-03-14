High-level committee formed to draft autonomy plan for 2 medical colleges in Maharashtra

The decision was taken following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Medical Education and Drugs Department said in a government resolution issued on Friday. (Express Photo)

The Maharashtra government has constituted a high-level committee to prepare a detailed policy framework for granting autonomy to two major state-run medical institutions—Grant Government Medical College and Sir J J Group of Hospitals in Mumbai and Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur.

The decision was taken following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Medical Education and Drugs Department said in a government resolution issued on Friday.

According to the state government, the move aims to strengthen academic quality, research capabilities and healthcare delivery in some of Maharashtra’s premier government medical institutions.

Chaired by former Maharashtra chief secretary Jayant Kumar Banthia, the committee will include Rajendra Badwe, former director of Tata Memorial Hospital; Sanjay Oak, former dean of KEM Hospital; Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, associate dean of Grant Government Medical College; and Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, professor and head of department at B J Government Medical College.