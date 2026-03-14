High-level committee formed to draft autonomy plan for 2 medical colleges in Maharashtra

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The Maharashtra government has constituted a high-level committee to prepare a detailed policy framework for granting autonomy to two major state-run medical institutions—Grant Government Medical College and Sir J J Group of Hospitals in Mumbai and Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur.
The decision was taken following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Medical Education and Drugs Department said in a government resolution issued on Friday.
According to the state government, the move aims to strengthen academic quality, research capabilities and healthcare delivery in some of Maharashtra’s premier government medical institutions.
Chaired by former Maharashtra chief secretary Jayant Kumar Banthia, the committee will include Rajendra Badwe, former director of Tata Memorial Hospital; Sanjay Oak, former dean of KEM Hospital; Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, associate dean of Grant Government Medical College; and Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, professor and head of department at B J Government Medical College.
The registrar of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences will also be part of the panel, while the administrator of the Maharashtra Medical Council will serve as the member secretary.
According to the officials, the committee has been tasked with examining the existing administrative and academic structures of government medical colleges and assessing the need for granting autonomous status.
It will study the potential benefits of autonomy and review successful institutional models in India and abroad, including those followed by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, and Tata Memorial Hospital.
The panel will recommend the structure and powers of governing boards and academic councils in autonomous institutions, along with defining the roles and responsibilities of directors or deans.
Financial and administrative reforms
Among its key responsibilities, the committee will suggest mechanisms for financial autonomy, internal revenue generation, audit systems and new service rules for faculty and staff.
It will also recommend the administrative and legal changes required to enable the transition to autonomous governance, including the transfer of financial and administrative powers to institutional authorities.
In addition, the committee will propose systems for oversight, evaluation and accountability to ensure that the autonomous institutions function efficiently.
The panel has been asked to submit a comprehensive report to the state government within three months.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) will provide technical and administrative support to the committee. Members will receive honorarium, travel expenses and other allowances as per government rules.
Officials said the autonomy framework is expected to enhance institutional efficiency and help government medical colleges compete with leading national medical institutions in education, research and patient care.
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