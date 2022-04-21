High daytime temperature robs Mumbaikers of rain relief despite morning showers

Trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) and cloudy skies were recorded Thursday morning in many parts of the city and also adjoining areas like Thane, bringing in some respite from the heat in the morning. However, the respite was short-lived as the day temperature rose sharply to 38.9 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature this month.

In the last decade, trace rainfall in April was recorded twice in 2015 and 2021. The highest rainfall in April in the city was recorded in 1974 when it saw 9.2 mm of rain.

Clear skies were recorded by afternoon amid low humidity levels. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 38.9 degrees and 51 per cent relative humidity. Thursday’s maximum temperature was six degrees above normal. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded at the Colaba observatory was 37.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees Celsius above normal.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was the second highest day temperature in a decade and the highest for the month. The highest day temperature in April in the last decade was recorded in 2014 at 39 degrees Celsius. The record for the maximum temperature was clocked on April 14, 1952 when the day temperature rose to 42.2 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the mean average day temperature for April is 33.2 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, the temperature has risen by five degrees Celsius in the city. A day before on Tuesday the day temperature was 34.3 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. On a sudden rise in the temperature in the city, an IMD Mumbai official said, “After the passage of the western disturbance, clear-skies and northerly winds led to lower humidity levels and delayed setting of sea breeze leading the temperature to rise.”

At the IMD’s Santacruz observatory, a minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius was recorded and 48 per cent relative humidity and a trace rainfall on Thursday morning. At the Colaba observatory (representative of the South Mumbai region), high relative humidity at 72 per cent, thunder and trace rainfall was recorded on Thursday morning. A minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius was recorded here.

According to the seven-day forecast, clear skies have been predicted in the city till April 24. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal for the next 48 hours between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are likely in south Konkan — Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on Friday. Thunderstorm, lightning alerts have also been predicted for a few districts in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.