High Court seeks state’s response on action against ‘illegal’ nursing homes, hospitals

The Bombay High Court recently granted four week’s time to the state health department to file a report on action taken against “illegal” private nursing homes across the state that were found flouting norms under the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration Act and Mumbai Nursing Homes Registration Rules.

The petitioner, last week told the HC that the health department had not submitted the latest progress report on the probe and action taken by it against private nursing homes and hospitals, despite a finding that over 6,000 hospitals in the state were functioning without complying with the stipulated laws.

A division bench of Justice Anil K Menon and Justice MS Karnik on July 7 was hearing PILs by Atul Ankushrao Bhosale from Pune, claiming that several nursing homes and hospitals in the state were operating in violation of rules and without valid licences.

Bhosale, a resident of Pune, had filed a PIL after he lost his father in 2014 due to the “utter negligence” and “carelessness” of doctors in ICU of a private nursing home claiming that they had administered him the wrong dosage of medicines.

Advocate Yuvraj Narvankar, arguing for the petitioner, told the bench that the health department had not complied with the September, 2017 HC order that there has to be “constant supervision of the action by the department”. The High Court had then directed the department to submit monthly reports on the progress of the probe and action taken by it against private nursing homes and hospitals which were flouting norms.

In December, 2018, the state government informed the court that around 37,068 hospitals/ nursing homes were inspected and irregularities were found in 6,742 of them. Of these, 156 hospitals were closed, 40 FIRs were filed and penalty was imposed on 196 hospitals, the court was told.

The HC then directed the state government to issue instructions that before registering maternity and nursing Homes, necessary endorsement from the officer concerned shall be obtained.

The state government sought four week’s time to comply with the September 20, 2017 order saying it will continue to file similar reports on a monthly basis in respect of all fresh cases as well. The court accepted the same and scheduled further hearing on August 4.