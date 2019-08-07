Bombay High Court scraps recruitment process of Haffkine’s director

The Bombay High Court has set aside the process for selecting the director of the prestigious Haffkine Institute, stating that the existing selection criteria had been amended to favour one particular candidate.

“Justice can never be seen to be done if a man acts as a judge in his own case or is interested in its outcome,” the bench of Justice Akil Qureshi and Justice S J Kathawalla said while setting aside the selection process.

On October 23 last year, The Indian Express had reported that Dr Nishigandha Naik, currently assistant director and holding additional charge as the institute’s director, proposed amendments in eligibility criteria rules for the director’s post to be able to qualify herself for the post.

Right to Information (RTI) documents accessed by The Indian Express showed in April 2017 after taking additional charge of director, Naik became a member of the institute’s governing council. In January 2018, she proposed to the Medical Education and Drugs department to amend rules to appoint a director as the institute was unable to appoint anyone since 2012.

The proposed rules stated to include Applied Biology as a doctoral subject, to reduce the number of years of experience from 15 to 10 in the research institute, and to reduce original research papers from 15 to a minimum of 10. The amended rules made Naik eligible for director’s post. Naik is the daughter of former UP governor Ram Naik.

In two meetings of Haffkine institute’s governing council attended by three people, the amended rules were passed. The HC observed that while Naik was not wrong in attending governing council meetings by virtue of holding additional charge of director, it said “she ought to have recused herself” from two meetings where the amendments were formally adopted.

The move was, however, challenged by the institute’s employee union, the Shramik Utkarsh Sanstha, in the HC. In their order, the HC judges said that Naik seemed to have been the chief architect of the changes to the process and also the “prime beneficiary”. “The possibility of bias was thus writ large on the face of the record,” the order said.

The Maharashtra government released the latest advertisement for the institute’s director’s post in July 2018 and later amended it in December 2018. An expert committee was also appointed to shortlist a candidate. A senior official from the Medical Education and Drugs department, however, said, “The expert committee proceedings had been put on hold due to the court case. We will do as directed by court.”

While the HC has scrapped the current appointment procedure, it has allowed the Maharashtra government to issue eligibility criteria and carry fresh appointment.

Haffkine Institute, a bio-medical research institute, has been instrumental in plague and cholera vaccine production. Since 2012, the institute has not had a permanent full-time director. RTI documents showed multiple advertisements were issued in May 2015, November 2016, then December 2016, and in April 2017 but no appointments were made. In July 2018 the amended advertisement was issued. P M Phalshikar, who represented Shramik Utkarsh Sabha, said, “There was a clear conflict of interest. We are happy with the court’s order. The State must frame new criteria for appointment.”