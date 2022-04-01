Bombay HC grants bail to 10 accused, rejects pleas of 8 in Palghar lynching case

The Bombay High Court Friday granted bail to 10 accused while rejected the same for eight others in the 2020 Palghar mob lynching case.

As many as 200 people were arrested in the case that was initially investigated by Palghar police before it was transferred to the CID. On April 14, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Palghar district, 140 km north of Mumbai. The attack took place amid rumours that child-lifters were roaming in the area during the lockdown.

The court granted bail to Mohan Davlya Gavit, Ishwar Bandhu Nikole, Feroj Bhau Sathe, Raju Gopaji Gurud, Vijay Savji Pilena, Risha Savaji Pilena, Deepak Rupji Gurud, Sitaram Bhikhlya Rathoad, Vijay Raghu Gurud and Ratna Kalu Bhawar.

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre held that since no “overt act” was attributed to certain accused and that the investigation is complete, their custody was unwarranted and they were entitled to be released on bail.

The court said the accused are to be released on bail on executing personal bond of Rs 25,000 each and on furnishing sureties in the like amount.

The court rejected the bail pleas of Rajesh Dhakal Rao, Ramdas Kase Rao, Bhau Dhakal Sathe, Havasa Tulji Sathe, Rajal Mahadu Gurud, Mahesh Janu Gurud, Lahanya Kakad Valakar and Sandesh Janu Gurud.

The court noted that “positive evidence” was collated against the eight accused from the CCTV footage and the actual photographs of applicants matched the photographs taken from the CCTV footage. The court observed that the applicants played an “active role” in the assault against the deceased and police personnel. “These applicants, in the wake of the evidence compiled against them, do not deserve any relief and their application is rejected,” the bench held.