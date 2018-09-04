High Court asks Mumbai school to get child admitted to another institution

Senior lawyer Janak Dwarkadas, representing the school, told the court that the parents were given an intimation in April, but they did not withdraw the admission, instead filed a petition in the court. (Representational Image) Senior lawyer Janak Dwarkadas, representing the school, told the court that the parents were given an intimation in April, but they did not withdraw the admission, instead filed a petition in the court. (Representational Image)

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Catherdral and John Connon School in Fort to arrange admission for a Class VIII student, who was suspended for alleged misbehaviour, in another school.

The boy had moved the court in June, stating that he was victimised by the school for minor infractions. According to school rules, if a student gets three pink cards, it results in expulsion. The boy had got two pinks cards — first in October 2016, for throwing a shoe at the counsellor and again in June 2017, for throwing other student’s pencil in a dustbin. Following the incident, a committee was set up to conduct a probe His parents were informed about their ward being suspended.

Senior lawyer Janak Dwarkadas, representing the school, told the court that the parents were given an intimation in April, but they did not withdraw the admission, instead filed a petition in the court. Dwarkadas told the court that the parents had accused the teachers of “ganging up” against their son. “They have also called all teachers incompetent. There are 2,000 students and not a single parent has complained about the school so far,” the senior lawyer told the court. During a summer vacation, a counsellor diagnosed the student with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. Dwarkadas said the parents told the school to analyse his state of mind. “If we conduct psychiatric treatment for all 2,000 students, we won’t be able to run the school,” Dwarkadas told court. He added that the most it could do is get him admitted to another school.

The boy’s lawyer, Bharati Mahant, told the court that he was an intelligent kid and even without attending the school, he scored 71 per cent in exams in July. The parents have also given an apology to the school for the behaviour of their son, Mahant told the court. Justice B R Gavai asked Mahant: “Do you think it is in the interest of the student to continue (in this school)?” Mahant replied it was difficult to find another school in the mid term. Justice Gavai told the school to withdraw the order of the committee and the admission to ensure that the child was not stigmatised. “You are aware how difficult it is to get admission (in schools) in Mumbai,” Justice Gavai told Dwarkadas and asked the school to arrange an alternative admission in another school. The court has adjourned the matter for a week.

