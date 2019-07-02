‘High alert’ in Palghar district as rainfall touches 298.6 mm in 24 hours

The district collector of Palghar on Monday issued a “high alert” in 27 villages on the banks of the Surya River after the area received “extremely heavy rainfall” on Monday.

The villagers have been asked to not step near the dam areas or the river, the collector said. The district received an average of 298.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rainfall recorded in Palghar district reached 298.6 mm, just short of the figure of 299 mm recorded on July 10 last year. In 2018, the district received an average of 800 mm of rainfall between July 9 and 12 and the IMD expects similar weather patterns this year too, with the department sending out warnings of “heavy to very heavy” rains likely to occur in the districts of Palghar and Thane, with isolated places to receive “extremely heavy” rainfall.

The Palghar district collector Prashant Narnaware said, “We have issued alert to the villages, although no village has gone underwater. The alert is issued along with the irrigation department.” While the rain is expected to replenish the wells in the area, drinking water supply still depends on the tankers, which rely on the roads to reach villages. However, because of the rain, civic officials said the roads might face inundation and blockages.

“In Dahanu and Vikramgadh areas, the rains have disrupted the roads and the expectancy of more rain has led villagers rushing to repair their houses,” said an officer from the district.

The Palghar collector has also issued an alert to the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation for urban floods. “I was told by the commissioner that they have 16 high capacity pumps and more are being procured. The entire civic machinery is working round-the-clock and we are alert to ensure that no accidents take place,” Narnaware said.

The police have also issued an alert to residents to not cross bridges that may have water on them and refrain from entering water bodies in the district.