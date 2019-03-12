Mumbai heritage panel says no to proposed flag poles, cites norms and safety concerns

After giving in-principle approval for installing two giant flag poles at the Gateway of India and near Cooperage Garden at Churchgate, the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) has decided not to grant permissions for erecting the flag poles.

MHCC members are of the opinion that granting permission for these two flag poles will set a wrong precedent and more people could come forward with proposals to install flag poles in public spaces.

While the installation of a 150-foot high flag pole at Gateway of India was proposed by Shiv Sena Minister Subhash Desai last year, BJP MLA Raj Purohit had in January proposed that a 126-foot flag pole be installed near Cooperage Garden.

A senior MHCC official said, “Initially, without going into much details, the committee had in-principle considered the proposals of installing two flag poles. Later, one of the committee member suggested that installing flag poles in public spaces will create security issues. Also, provisions in the Flag Code of India-2002 discourage installing flag poles in public spaces.”

“Several issues could lead to disrespect of the National Flag. We will have to appoint staff for removing and hoisting the flag daily. During monsoon, it will be more difficult to take care of the flag at these places as the wind velocity would be high,” he added.

“Also, tomorrow, every other political party would come and ask for permission to install a flag pole. Considering all these factors, the committee has decided not to give any permission for flag poles,” the official said.

Earlier, the proposed flag pole at Gateway was rejected citing that it will mar the UNESCO heritage site’s character, but as Sena leaders pressed on, it was again put before the MHCC.

An official from the MHCC said that soon, the BMC will prepare a policy on where and under what condition flag poles would be allowed to be installed.