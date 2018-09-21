Helping hands for Haj pilgrims to fly in and out of Mumbai airport

People return to Mumbai from Haj pilgrimage. Prashant Nadkar People return to Mumbai from Haj pilgrimage. Prashant Nadkar

For more than half a century, they have been a constant presence at the Mumbai international airport for a month every year, when it hosts thousands of people making the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage to Mecca. Yet, like their fathers and mothers before them, a number of middle-aged men and women have been ensuring that the departure and arrival home of pilgrims go off without a hitch.

Javed Shaikh (48), whose father Mehboob Shaikh founded the Haj Pilgrims Social Workers Group 52 years ago, generally makes his way to the airport after wrapping up work at his export firm by early evening.

At the airport, Javed’s task is to assists pilgrims till the immigration counters and ensure they board flights to Jeddah. “A majority of pilgrims are first-time flyers… We volunteers make sure that everyone stays in a group and have travel documents ready. We help them collect boarding passes, clear immigration, direct them to the prayer room and board flights.”

With flights to and from Jeddah commencing 10 pm onwards, Javed and his fellow volunteers spend the whole night running around. Nearly 50 men and women have volunteered this year. “Each of us has been granted different levels of clearances. Some volunteers cannot go past the departure and arrival gates, some can stay only within the airline check-in counters, and only six can stay with passengers till they take off,” said Javed.

In the 1960s, Mehboob Shaikh had taken time off from work to make himself useful at the airport. “Things were not as organised then. My father would be given a lot of things to do. That is when he got together with a few friends to form a registered society,” he said.

Like Javed, Dawood Hanfi (48), who runs a guest house near JJ Hospital, began volunteering following the example of his father 25 years ago. “We all have businesses. We are not paid, but do this because it is an important service.”

The volunteers spend the first fortnight of August briefing pilgrims, sleeping little through the night before returning to work the next day. Since last week, they are back at the airport to safely deliver pilgrims back to their families.

Every flight that arrives needs the services of the volunteers, said Javed, who positions himself inside the aerobridge. In two nights, 3,445 people arrive in 13 flights. “As soon as the door opens, I have to make a quick assessment of those needing wheelchair assistance and anyone who has a medical emergency,” he added.

On Tuesday night, the volunteers pulled out a 60-year-old on a stretcher, while earlier, they tended to an elderly man who had burnt his foot after walking barefoot at the Great Mosque of Mecca. They were also called into action after a Bangalore-Jeddah Air India flight had to make an emergency landing in Mumbai after a pilgrim suffered a heart attack on board.

With 16,000 pilgrims flying out of Mumbai alone in 52 flights beginning July 29, airport authorities and the Haj Committee of India have made massive preparations to ensure a smooth experience for passengers.

In between helping the passengers, the volunteers do squeeze in time for a snack or to doze off during breaks in arrivals. “It doesn’t matter though. Mazza aata hai. Bas agley din aankh laal-laal karke kaam pe jaate hain,” said Javed.

Have a comment or suggestion for Mumbai By Night? Write to mumbai.newsline @expressindia.com with subject line: Mumbai By Night

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App