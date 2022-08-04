Held under POCSO; bus conductor, now out on bail, molests minor again

August 4, 2022 1:54:21 am
THE SAMTA Nagar police are searching for a 34-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl, who is his neighbour, days after he came out on bail after being arrested for the same offence in June this year. For a second time, the man, who works as a bus conductor for BEST in Mumbai, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The police said the accused and the victim are next-door neighbours in a Kandivali chawl. On June 29, the accused, who lives with his wife and a child, allegedly went to girl’s house when her father, a rickshaw driver, was not at home. He allegedly molested the victim and she reported the matter to her father on his return.
The girl’s father took her to the police station and an FIR was registered against the accused for trespass and molestation under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO. The accused was arrested and produced before a sessions court. He was sent to judicial custody and granted bail around eight days ago. Days after coming out on bail, on July 30 around 8.30 pm, the accused allegedly went to the victim’s house where he manhandled, and molested her. He also threatened to ruin her career.
The victim again approached the police and a second FIR was registered against him. Confirming the development, Narendra Shinde, senior police inspector of Samta Nagar police station said, “He has been booked twice under POCSO. We are searching for him.”
A BEST official said,” A departmental inquiry will be intiated against him and appropriate action will be taken.”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
