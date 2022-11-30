Held talks with Subhash Desai, ready to ally with Uddhav-led Sena: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

Hinting at the formation of a new political axis in Maharashtra, Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Tuesday said that it is willing to form an alliance with the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray.

VBA state president Rekha Thakur, addressing mediapersons at the party headquarter, said, “We have held two rounds of talks with senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai and conveyed our acceptance to ally with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.” The VBA, which was formed in the run-up to the 2019 Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections, had a tie-up with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. The alliance, however, did not last long.

Thakur said that whether VBA will be the fourth party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has not yet been decided, as it awaits Thackeray’s response.

Tripartite MVA comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP. “We are ready to ally with the Sena. The other two parties in the MVA can discuss the matter among themselves and let us know the decision,” Thakur said.

The original Shiv Sena, under its founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, has always had a tumultuous history with Dalit organisations, especially at the times of Dalit Panther, and later during the name change movement of Marathwada University.

However, in the last years of his life, Balasaheb Thackeray took the initiative by joining hands with RPI (Athawale) leader Ramdas Athawale, giving rise to the term “Shivshakti-Bhimshakti”. It, however, did not sustain for long.

Prakash Ambedkar, a grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, had formed VBA prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. VBA candidates polled considerable votes in both general and Assembly elections, harming the prospects of Congress and NCP candidates in many seats, leading to many accusing the VBA of splitting anti-BJP votes.

Last week, Ambedkar and Uddhav had shared a stage at the relaunch of a website on the works of Prabodhankar Thackeray, Uddhav’s grandfather. Since then, talks about both joining hands have been doing the rounds.

Earlier, NCP leader Ajit Pawar had said whether MVA will ally with VBA will be discussed when such a proposal is presented in front of his party. He had added that the priority is to not split anti-BJP votes. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also said that the state party unit will take a call on this matter.

Sources in the Congress, however, had said that the party will go solo in the upcoming local body polls and any decision on alliance with the VBA is unlikely.