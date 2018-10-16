Three held from Delhi for murder of 34-year-old in Dadar

During probe, it came to light that Maurya worked as a weighing scale repairer in Delhi from 2015 to 2017 along with his wife. (Image for representational purpose) During probe, it came to light that Maurya worked as a weighing scale repairer in Delhi from 2015 to 2017 along with his wife. (Image for representational purpose)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Monday arrested three persons from Delhi in connection with the murder of 34-year-old man in Dadar on Friday. The police said Manoj Kumar Maurya was shot dead allegedly at the behest of his former employee, who had given a contract to two others to bump off Maurya.

DCP (crime) Dilip Sawant said that Maurya’s former employee Radha Kushwaha (37) had allegedly hired Rajendra Aherwar (30) and Hemendra Kushwaha (19) to eliminate Maurya. “Around six months back, Kushwaha had hired Aherwar and Hemendra, his neighbours in Delhi, to kill Maurya and promised them Rs 50,000. He had given them Rs 5,000 to purchase weapons. The duo shot Maurya dead on October 12. The three accused were arrested from Delhi on Sunday,” said an officer.

During probe, it came to light that Maurya worked as a weighing scale repairer in Delhi from 2015 to 2017 along with his wife.

“Maurya’s wife was employed with Kushwaha, who would make advances at her. The couple moved back to Mumbai in 2017,” said an officer.

“Kushwaha confessed that he had given a contract to the other two accused,” said the officer.

