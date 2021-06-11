Held by EOW in April, Actor Anuj Saxena gets bail in cheating case

A special court on Thursday granted bail to TV actor Anuj Saxena, who was arrested in April by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in an alleged cheating case concerning company Elder Pharmaceuticals, of which he is the chief operating officer.

The court allowed Saxena’s plea for bail on execution of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and set other conditions, including not permitting him to leave the country without its permission. Saxena was also asked not to sell any immovable property in his name or those of his blood relatives without the prior permission of the court.

Saxena, who appeared in TV serials for a few years, was arrested on April 29 for allegedly duping investors of Rs 141 crore. He had opposed the police’s plea for his custody on grounds that his company manufacturing medical kits and sanitisers, required during the pandemic.

He had also said that the allegations pertained to a time when he had not joined the company.