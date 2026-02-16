Heavy vehicles barred on WEH ahead of Modi Macron visit; traffic curbs from 8 am to 9 pm on Tuesday

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory restricting the movement of heavy motor vehicles on both northbound and southbound carriageways of the Western Express Highway on Tuesday in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.
According to officials, the restrictions are part of security arrangements for the high level visit and to prevent congestion along the crucial arterial road.
“The heavy vehicles are restricted because of the security concerns of highly important protected dignitaries as well as to prevent traffic congestion on WEH,” a traffic official said.
A senior officer added that while the curbs may inconvenience commuters, they are necessary. “The restriction could affect daily commuters so we have been requesting the motorists to take alternate routes or plan early whatever is possible. It is necessary as part of the security plan,” he said.
The advisory will be in force from 8 am to 9 pm on Tuesday. Movement of heavy motor vehicles between Vakola flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka will be completely prohibited during this period.
However, emergency service vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigade and police vehicles are exempted. Government vehicles deployed for VVIP security arrangements and those specifically permitted by the traffic police as per operational requirements will also be allowed.
Authorities have urged citizens to follow the instructions, warning that action will be taken against violators under the Motor Vehicles Act.
