Heavy vehicles barred on WEH ahead of Modi Macron visit; traffic curbs from 8 am to 9 pm on Tuesday

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory restricting the movement of heavy motor vehicles on both northbound and southbound carriageways of the Western Express Highway on Tuesday in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to officials, the restrictions are part of security arrangements for the high level visit and to prevent congestion along the crucial arterial road.

“The heavy vehicles are restricted because of the security concerns of highly important protected dignitaries as well as to prevent traffic congestion on WEH,” a traffic official said.

A senior officer added that while the curbs may inconvenience commuters, they are necessary. “The restriction could affect daily commuters so we have been requesting the motorists to take alternate routes or plan early whatever is possible. It is necessary as part of the security plan,” he said.