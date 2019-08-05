Heavy to very heavy rain in Maharashtra till August 8: IMD

Maharashtra will continue to remain under the grip of vigorous monsoon till the middle of this week, with heavy to extremely heavy showers being forecast over Pune, parts of Konkan and Vidarbha till August 8, according to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The rainfall intensity will remain moderate to heavy over most parts of Maharashtra, with widespread rain expected over Konkan and Goa till August 8. While Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha will experience widespread rain till Thursday, rainfall over Marathwada will reduce after August 5,” Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD Pune, told The Indian Express.

Since early Saturday morning, rainfall recorded in Pune was 45.9 mm, and the city will continue to receive moderate to heavy rain on August 5, officials said. They added that with the exception of August 6, Pune city will receive moderate to heavy rain. The rainfall as on Sunday stood at 24 per cent surplus for the season so far.

According to IMD officials, there are at least three weather systems that are causing such heightened rainfall over Maharashtra and adjoining Gujarat. “A trough runs between south Gujarat and Gangetic West Bengal. There has been continuous inflow of strong westerly winds from the Arabian Sea, which, with the prevalence of packed isobars, indicating varying pressure gradient in the sea, is benefiting from the natural orogrpahic conditions offered by the Western Ghats. As a result, there is strong wind convergence over Gujarat and Maharashtra, which is resulting in the heavy rain over the two states,” said Kashyapi, adding that another reason for this heavy rain is that an off-shore trough lies between south Gujarat and the Karnataka coast.

IMD has put Pune, Satara, Nashik, Kolhapur, Palghar and Thane districts on high alert, with heavy rain being expected till Thursday. The rainfall recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday in the state were —Mahabaleshwar (135 mm), Nashik (98 mm), Satara (29 mm), Ratnagiri (22 mm), Sangli (21 mm), Mumbai and Kolhapur (19 mm each), Pune (12.9 mm), Jalgaon (13 mm).

The 24-hour rainfall recorded over the five major reservoirs was —Khadakwasla (32mm), Panshet (123 mm), Varasgaon (120 mm), Temghar (111 mm) and Pavana (180 mm).

Cities that recorded heavy rain during the weekend include Mahabaleshwar (305 mm), Ratnagiri (153.6 mm), Mumbai (142 mm), Nahsik (98.5 mm), Jalgaon (52 mm), Kolhapur (50.7 mm), Satara (49.1 mm) and Akola (33.5 mm) till 8.30am on August 4.