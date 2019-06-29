Heavy showers leave Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar inundated

AS THE first rains lashed Mumbai and its satellite cities, several areas in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar reported severe waterlogging. While no injuries or deaths were reported, residents had to face traffic snarls.

Advertising

Thane, which received 150 mm rainfall between 6 am to 6 pm on Friday, witnessed 13 incidents of tree or branches falling. The nearby Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Murbad and Shahapur collectively recorded rainfall of over 532 mm during the day. In Thane, waterlogging was reported in Kasarwadavli and near the station.

A 25-year-old building was evacuated in the afternoon in Mumbra, after chunks of plaster started falling off. “A school runs on the ground floor and thus we took a precautionary action. The building is old. We evacuated all the people and sealed the building,” an official from the fire brigade said.

In Vasai-Virar, 94 mm rainfall was recorded till 4 pm, Vasai Virar City Municipal Commissioner Baliram Pawar said. “The low lying regions in Nallasopara faced waterlogging. All pumps are working on the low lying areas,” he added.

In Navi Mumbai, seven trees and branches fell, with the area receiving 147 mm of rainfall. Nerul in Navi Mumbai received the highest rainfall at 169 mm. Residents faced massive traffic snarls as roads between Ghansoli and Belapur were reported to be waterlogged.