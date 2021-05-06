Heavy security deployment as protests spread across Maharashtra

At least two FIRs – once each at Solapur and Pune – were registered, said the police. (PTI/Representational)

Anticipating law and order disturbances in Maharashtra over the Supreme Court quashing Maratha reservation, police presence was stepped up on Wednesday, with an additional 1,500 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel being deployed at sensitive points.

While no major law and order problems were reported, agitations were held at several places, with people being detained and let off after being issued notices. At least two FIRs – once each at Solapur and Pune – were registered, said the police.

“One FIR was against a group of agitators who burnt a tyre on the main road, which falls under the Pune rural police’s jurisdiction. The protestors set ablaze a tyre that they brought with them. A police team reached the spot and detained the protesters,” said a senior officer.

The second FIR was registered by the Solapur rural police after a group of protesters gathered to tonsure their heads. “They had assembled in large numbers without following lockdown guidelines, and a case was registered,” said an IPS officer.

A senior officer said that major protests were reported from Pandharpur, Aurangabad city and rural areas, Jalna, Tuljapur, Beed, Solapur and Pune.

“A top-level meeting was held on Tuesday between senior police officers and home department officials where a plan was charted out for security preparations ahead of the big day in SC,” a senior officer said.