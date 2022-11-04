scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Heavy rush forces Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s office to shut its doors

To manage the crowd, doors to the chief minister’s office on the sixth floor of the Mantralaya were closed for more than half an hour on Thursday.

Shinde has been claiming that he is more accessible than former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and that anyone can meet him. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s reputation as being accessible to his MLAs and supporters has resulted in overcrowding at his office on the sixth floor of the Mantralaya, forcing officials to shut the office doors for short durations to manage the crowd, officials said.

“On Wednesday, the crowd was so large that there was no space within the chief minister’s office (CMO) to even stand,” an official said. A day later, on Thursday, the doors of the CMO were shut for more than half an hour.

When contacted, the CMO did not comment on the issue.

Also Read |Y-plus, or why plus? Opp says security reshuffle shows Maharashtra govt ‘insecurity’

Mantralaya officials say there is a surge of visitors, including MLAs and their supporters, people keen to get their requests signed by CM Shinde, and people visiting the CMO to check the status of the requests endorsed by Shinde. The CMO has even deputed an extra individual to the ground floor of the Mantralaya where the chief minister’s correspondence is managed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

Ruling MLAs bringing a slew of supporters with them within Mantralaya has also led to confrontations. On Thursday, MLA Santosh Bangar, a Shinde supporter, had an altercation with the security at the Mantralaya entrance gate after two dozen of his supporters were asked to write their names in the entry register.

On Thursday afternoon, officials said, the doors of the CMO had to be shut for more than half an hour to avoid overcrowding. As the doors were locked from inside, not only the visitors, even officials could not enter inside. As the number of people started swelling again, the doors were finally opened around 2.35 pm.

More from Mumbai

Shinde has been claiming that he is more accessible than former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and that anyone can meet him.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 01:56:55 pm
Next Story

T20 World Cup: How Kane Williamson produced a strike rate of 174.28- 61 off 35 balls- despite not being at his best vs Ireland

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement