Heavy rush forces Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s office to shut its doors

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s reputation as being accessible to his MLAs and supporters has resulted in overcrowding at his office on the sixth floor of the Mantralaya, forcing officials to shut the office doors for short durations to manage the crowd, officials said.

“On Wednesday, the crowd was so large that there was no space within the chief minister’s office (CMO) to even stand,” an official said. A day later, on Thursday, the doors of the CMO were shut for more than half an hour.

When contacted, the CMO did not comment on the issue.

Mantralaya officials say there is a surge of visitors, including MLAs and their supporters, people keen to get their requests signed by CM Shinde, and people visiting the CMO to check the status of the requests endorsed by Shinde. The CMO has even deputed an extra individual to the ground floor of the Mantralaya where the chief minister’s correspondence is managed.

Ruling MLAs bringing a slew of supporters with them within Mantralaya has also led to confrontations. On Thursday, MLA Santosh Bangar, a Shinde supporter, had an altercation with the security at the Mantralaya entrance gate after two dozen of his supporters were asked to write their names in the entry register.

On Thursday afternoon, officials said, the doors of the CMO had to be shut for more than half an hour to avoid overcrowding. As the doors were locked from inside, not only the visitors, even officials could not enter inside. As the number of people started swelling again, the doors were finally opened around 2.35 pm.

Shinde has been claiming that he is more accessible than former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and that anyone can meet him.