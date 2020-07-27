scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 27, 2020
Top News

Heavy rains in Mumbai: Several areas submerged, moderate showers predicted for next 3 days

"Mumbai and surrounding areas received moderate to heavy rain in last 24 hrs. Most of it occurred since early morning," tweeted KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director, Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2020 5:11:41 pm
mumbai rains, maharashtra rains, thane rains, belapur rains, mumbai rainfall, north india rains, mumbai monsoon, mumbai monsoon rains, indian express The Colaba weather station recorded over 60 mm rainfall while Santa Cruz recorded 100 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the weather bureau. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai received intense spells on rain on Monday morning  as several areas in the city, including Dadar and Hindmata, and suburbs witnessed water logging. Heavy traffic congestion was also witnessed in several parts of the city and especially in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai.

It has been raining intermittently since last night in Mumbai and adjoining areas, said (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) BMC earlier today.

The weather department has forecast cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city. It also stated the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

“Mumbai and surrounding areas received moderate to heavy rain in last 24 hrs. Most of it occurred since early morning,” tweeted KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director, Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai.

The Colaba weather station recorded over 60 mm rainfall while Santa Cruz recorded 100 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the weather bureau.

Private forecaster Skymetweather said isolated spells of rain might continue for the next 3 to 4 days over Mumbai and suburbs, but the overall intensity of rain would remain subdued.

Weather website Skymetweather stated that isolated spot rain and patchy showers may continue for the next 3 to 4 days over Mumbai and suburbs, but the overall intensity of rain will remain subdued.

The Meteorological Centre also predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain for 48 hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 27: Latest News

Advertisement