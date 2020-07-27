Heavy rains in Mumbai: Several areas submerged, moderate showers predicted for next 3 days

The Colaba weather station recorded over 60 mm rainfall while Santa Cruz recorded 100 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the weather bureau. (Photo: Reuters) The Colaba weather station recorded over 60 mm rainfall while Santa Cruz recorded 100 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the weather bureau. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai received intense spells on rain on Monday morning as several areas in the city, including Dadar and Hindmata, and suburbs witnessed water logging. Heavy traffic congestion was also witnessed in several parts of the city and especially in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai.

It has been raining intermittently since last night in Mumbai and adjoining areas, said (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) BMC earlier today.

The weather department has forecast cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city. It also stated the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

“Mumbai and surrounding areas received moderate to heavy rain in last 24 hrs. Most of it occurred since early morning,” tweeted KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director, Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai.

Mumbai & around recd mod to heavy rains in last 24 hrs. Most of it occurred since early morning hrs with thunder heard. Colaba side intensity remained high with ~ 60+ mm RF.

Thane, NM side recd heavy falls.

Latest satellite image indicates a cloud patch near Mumbai.

Reducing. pic.twitter.com/ruKqXDF7Fh — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 27, 2020

The Colaba weather station recorded over 60 mm rainfall while Santa Cruz recorded 100 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the weather bureau.

Private forecaster Skymetweather said isolated spells of rain might continue for the next 3 to 4 days over Mumbai and suburbs, but the overall intensity of rain would remain subdued.

Weather website Skymetweather stated that isolated spot rain and patchy showers may continue for the next 3 to 4 days over Mumbai and suburbs, but the overall intensity of rain will remain subdued. Weather website Skymetweather stated that isolated spot rain and patchy showers may continue for the next 3 to 4 days over Mumbai and suburbs, but the overall intensity of rain will remain subdued.

The Meteorological Centre also predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain for 48 hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.