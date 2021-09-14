Heavy rainfall warning for Konkan & ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

Following the formation of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which intensified into a deep depression on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall warnings for the Konkan region and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra.

Nashik, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara are under an ‘orange’ alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 201.4 mm in 24 hours) for Tuesday. While the Konkan region — Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are under yellow alert indicating heavy rainfall is likely isolated places on Tuesday.

According to the weather bureau, the intensity of rainfall in the state is likely to reduce from Wednesday.

The IMD had forecast intense rain spells for these districts for Monday. Overcast conditions and light rainfall continued in Mumbai on Monday. In the nine hours ending at 5:30 pm on Monday, light rainfall at 3 mm was recorded at IMD’s Santacruz observatory while 8 mm rain was recorded at Colaba observatory.

A well-marked low pressure developed in the Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast intensified into a depression by Sunday evening and a deep depression by Monday morning. This system is expected to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to weaken into a depression during the next 24 hours.

After a deficient rainfall in August, due to favourable conditions, rainfall over the state has been persistent since the start of this month. The state’s seasonal rainfall stood 13 per cent surplus on Monday.

Except for the Sangli district, which has recorded 31 per cent deficient rainfall this month, the remaining 35 districts have recorded excess to large excess rainfall in September. Since September 1, Mumbai has recorded 407.3 mm rain, which is 145 per cent above normal.

With the heavy to very heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of seven lakes that provide drinking water to the city in the last 24 hours, the water level is at 97.72 per cent of the total capacity. The water level in the lakes was 97.87 per cent last year.

The total usable quantity in the seven lakes supplying water to the city till 6 am was 14,14,350 million litres, which is 33,013 million litres short of the full capacity.

Mumbai draws water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar, which are in Thane and Nashik districts. Tulsi and Vihar are the two lakes that are located within the city limits in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The city gets about 3,900 million litres of water daily from these seven lakes.